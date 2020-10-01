Fedelina: A Stolen Life

MANILA -- Human trafficking has gone on for many decades, and while significant steps have been taken to combat this serious crime and stop the injustice, thousands still fall victim to this form of exploitation.

The stories of trafficking survivors are sad, shocking, and infuriating. It is important for victims to be empowered — and gain confidence — knowing that there is a way out, and that there are people and organizations that can help them.

Chronicling the story of octogenarian Fedelina Lugasan, a Filipina enslaved in the United States for decades, this documentary shows Fedelina’s grief and fear amid the cruelty of her employers and her eventual rescue through the collective efforts of fellow Filipinos and the US authorities.

But the story does not end there. Fedelina is reunited with her long lost family with whom she had not spoken for four decades.

The documentary aims to enlighten Filipinos about the reality of human trafficking and hopes to inspire other victims and survivors that there is life after their suffering.