Mister Cosmopolitan 2023 second runner-up Ivan Ignacio of the Philippines. Mister Cosmopolitan/Instagram

Another delegate from the Philippines has delivered an impressive performance on the international pageant stage.

Ivan Ignacio was proclaimed second runner-up in the recently concluded Mister Cosmopolitan 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Blake Johnston of the United States won the title, with the rest of his court including Abdul Rahim of Singapore (first runner-up), Yothin Romthaisong of Thailand (third runner-up), and Joshua Saunders of Australia (fourth runner-up).

In a video shared by Mister Pilipinas Worldwide, Ignacio thanked all of the people who have supported him in his journey.

"I just want to thank all my supporters out there who stood beside me. I carry your love and pride with me. Thank you so much, guys," he said.

"Maraming, maraming salamat po. Wala po ako rito ngayon kung hindi dahil sa suporta ninyo, at magkita tayong muli sa Pilipinas. I love you, guys. Mabuhay!"

Aside from Ignacio, Mister Pilipinas Worldwide has sent Jefferson Bunney and Johannes Rissler in Mister International and Mister Supranational, respectively.

Bunney finished as a Top 10 finalist, while Rissler made it to the Top 20.

This year's Mister Pilipinas Worldwide pageant will be held on October 24 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay, along with The Miss Philippines coronation night.