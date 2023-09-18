Jefferson Bunney of the Philippines during the Mister International 2023 competition. YouTube/Mister International

Jefferson Bunney made the Philippines proud over the weekend as he finished in the Top 10 of Mister International 2023.

Kim Goodburn of host country Thailand won the title, besting more than 30 candidates.

Representatives from Brazil and Venezuela placed first and second runner-up, respectively, with delegates from France and India competing the Top 5.

Bunney, 28, is a half-British model and entrepreneur.

He studied economics and finance at Cardiff University in the United Kingdom, and started a consulting business at the age of 18.

Get to know Bunney in the video below: