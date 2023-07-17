PH finishes in Top 20 of Mister Supranational 2023

Mister Supranational Philippines 2023 Johannes Rissler. Instagram/@johannes_rissler

Johannes Rissler ended his journey early in the Mister Supranational 2023 pageant in Poland over the weekend.

The Philippine representative finished in the Top 20, with Ivan Alvarez of Spain getting the top title.

Henrique Martins of Brazil placed first runner-up, followed by Luca Derin of Netherlands, Lee Yong-Woo of South Korea, and Daniel Mbouda of Cameroon.

Rissler was a finalist in "BidaMan," a segment on the noontime show "It's Showtime" which searched for the country's next leading man.

He scored a role in the 2021 movie "Momshies! Ang Soul Mo'y Akin!" which starred Karla Estrada, Jolina Magdangal, and Melai Cantiveros.

Rissler was also part of the 2020 boys' love digital series "Ben X Jim" alongside Jerome Ponce and Teejay Marquez.

