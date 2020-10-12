WATCH: Mimiyuuuh gives glimpse of new home for first time

Mimiyuuuh's new house has a swimming pool, as seen in his newest vlog. Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- For the first time, Mimiyuuuh gave a glimpse of his new home, a result of his hard work as a vlogger and influencer.

In a video posted on his YouTube page over the weekend, Mimiyuuuh answered 69 questions while walking around the outer part of his house.

He is seen cleaning the swimming pool at the start of the clip, with the vlogger going to the dirty kitchen, the front door, the garage, and back to his original spot.

In the video's description, Mimiyuuuh said he will do a house tour "real soon."

One of the questions he answered is how to be a real "Dalagang Pilipina." It can be recalled that Mimiyuuuh rose to fame for his video challenge based on the hit song which was done even by local celebrities.

"For me, to be a dalagang Pilipina, dapat ilagay mo sa isip mo na you don't need a binatang Pilipino first. You just, you know, got to make it on your own, do it on your own. Because no one's going to do it for you," he said.

When asked where he wants to travel after the pandemic, he replied: "Siguro France."

As to how he sees himself ten years from now, the vlogger said in jest: "Siguro living the life."

"Sana okay na ang aking buhay at naggi-give back na ako siguro," he added.

Watch his vlog below:

Mimiyuuuh earlier said that he is targeting to move into his new home by September.

He described the new property as "calm and masarap tirahan," saying its size is just right for his family.

"Hindi po siya masyadong malaki, pero sapat lang po for us," he said.

"Kasi kami po rito sa bahay namin, sobrang daming gamit tapos sobrang sikip," he added.

In a June 2020 vlog, Mimiyuuuh said that it was always his dream to have a home they could call their own as he grew up in rented houses.