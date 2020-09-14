'I'm claiming it!' Mimiyuuuh hopes to move into new home this September

MANILA -- Mimiyuuuh is excited to move into their new home, a result of his hard work as a vlogger and influencer.

In an interview with the entertainment website Pep.ph, Mimiyuuuh said he hopes to be able to start living in their new space this month.

"I'm claiming this September! Onti na lang po talaga. Wala na pong urungan," he said.

He went on to describe the house as "calm and masarap tirahan," saying its size is just right for his family.

"Hindi po siya masyadong malaki, pero sapat lang po for us," he said.

"Kasi kami po rito sa bahay namin, sobrang daming gamit tapos sobrang sikip," he added.

In a June 2020 vlog, Mimiyuuuh gave the public a glimpse of his "house hunting" with his family.

He said that it was always his dream to have a home they could call their own as he grew up in rented houses.

"Sobrang dream ko po talaga na magkabahay po kasi ever since hindi po talaga kami nagkabahay, parang nagrerenta lang po kami," he said. "May time nga po na parang pinapalayas pa po kami kasi hindi nakakapagbayad 'yung nanay ko.

"Talagang pinag-ipunan ko po talaga so lahat po ng YouTube sahod ko talaga ay dito ko po talaga ilalaan," he added.