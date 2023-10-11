MANILA – “Every story starts somewhere.”

This was the key message of Jeremy Jauncey as he shared on social media how proud he is of his wife Pia Wurtzbach for being able to take part in this year’s fashion events in France and Italy.

In his lengthy post on Instagram, Jauncey revealed Wurtzbach's aspiration to establish herself in the European fashion industry.

“Three years ago, you told me you wanted to break into European fashion -- but we had no network, no opportunities and no credibility,” he said.

Despite this, Jauncey witnessed Wurtzbach's determined efforts to achieve what she has always wanted to do.

“I’ve been with you as you worked every angle, took every meeting, trusted many who promised so much and delivered so little. Set back after set back on a journey that only we knew about,” he said.

“But quietly, under the radar, you grinded. And grinded. And grinded. And despite even as early as this year being told you’d never make it to fashion weeks and your best years were behind you, you did. And you delivered. To a level even we didn’t hope for in our wildest dreams,” he added.

While social media only shows the glitz and glamour, Jauncey said he wanted to highlight Wurtzbach’s story on how she got to attain one of her dreams.

“Never forget that every story starts somewhere… and I know how far away this story started for you. I’m so proud of you @piawurtzbach,” he said.

In the past weeks, Wurtzbach has been enjoying her fashion week experience in Europe, attending shows in Milan and Paris.

The newly married Miss Universe titleholder recently launched her first book, titled "Queen of the Universe."