LOOK: Nadine Lustre, Pia Wurtzbach in Paris Fashion Week

ABS-CBN News

Award-winning actress Nadine Lustre and Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach stunned their fans in a photo together in Paris.

In photos posted on Instagram, Wurtzbach and Lustre were dressed in gray and silver, respectively.

"Roger that. Stepping in for a photo with (Nadine Lustre)," the beauty queen said in the caption. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Lustre also shared the similar photo with Wurtzbach.

Dedicated fans of the Kapamilya stars observed that Anne Curtis, who had been a regular attendee at previous ABS-CBN Balls, was conspicuously absent from the event on Saturday.

Fans were also looking for Lustre and Wurtzbach.

