LOOK: Pia Wurtzbach in Paris with fellow beauty queens

Pia Wurtzbach continues to slay at Paris Fashion Week, this time appearing with her fellow Miss Universe queens.

She once again posed with Ariadna Gutierrez of Colombia, her first runner-up in Miss Universe 2015, at an event by the luxury beauty brand Lancome.

The Filipina beauty was also reunited with her successor, Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere of France.

Also spotted at the Lancome event at The Louvre Museum were Miss Universe 2020 Top 10 finalist Estefania Soto of Puerto Rico and Miss Universe 2015 Top 5 finisher Flora Coquerel of France.

(Left to right) Iris Mittenaere, Ariadna Gutierrez, Estefania Soto, Flora Coquerel, and Pia Wurtzbach. Instagram/@estefania.sototorres

Instagram Story/@estefania.sototorres

Wurtzbach has been enjoying her fashion week experience in Europe, attending shows in Milan and Paris.

The newly married Miss Universe titleholder recently launched her first book, titled "Queen of the Universe."