MANILA – Eight years ago, they were together on the same stage in arguably the most controversial crowning moment in Miss Universe history.

Colombia’s Ariadna Gutierrez was initially announced as 2015 winner of the prestigious event – but only for several minutes.

Host Steve Harvey had to return on stage to rectify his mistake and revealed that it was Pia Wurtzbach of the Philippines who won the Miss Universe title – ending the country’s decades of crown drought.

It has become a hot topic across the world since then with memes and videos keep circulating on social media in many instances.

But eight years after the chaotic announcement, Wurtzbach and Gutierrez crossed paths once again in Paris for the fashion week.

“The reunion you’ve all been waiting for,” the Filipina queen said in her Instagram post.

Even Gutierrez was delighted to see Wurtzbach again: “It’s been almost 8 years since the last time we were together. So happy to see you again.”

And the pageant world went crazy as soon as Wurtzbach uploaded their photos together walking along the streets of Paris.

“The world, the Universe rather, is healing,” an Instagram user commented.

Even past Miss Universe winners did not let the reunion slide from their feeds as Miss Universe 2017 Demi Tebow of South Africa and 2022 edition titleholder Andrea Meza of Mexico left their comments.

“This is powerful! Love this,” Tebow said.

Gutierrez even hinted that it was a perfect timing to see her Miss Universe sister.

“When time makes sure you meet the right people once again,” she wrote in an Instagram story.

Wurtzbach just turned 34 years old on September 24. She and Jeremy Jauncey got married in March this year.



RELATED VIDEO