MANILA – Pia Wurtzbach took to social media to express her gratitude to all those who remembered her on her special day.

Wurtzbach posted a picture on Instagram, showing her on while blowing out her birthday candle.

“My celebratory burger will have to wait cos my mind’s at fashion week right now and I’m not in my usual celebratory mode just yet. But I’m seeing all your birthday posts, tags & greetings,” she said.

“A BIG THANK YOU for being by my side, watching me grow through the years — some of you have literally seen and supported me since day 1 to now that I’m married. As I navigate this new era of my life, I am grateful for all of YOU for still being here,” she added.

Wrapping up her post, Wurtzbach said she anticipates another year, with the hope of improving herself.

“Cheers to getting wiser, stronger & better. Cheers to continuing the dream. Now… let’s get back to business,” she quipped.

Meanwhile, her husband Jeremy Jauncey expressed birthday wishes for the beauty queen, celebrating the remarkable woman that she is in his heartfelt message.

“Happy birthday baby, what a year you’ve had @piawurtzbach. A best-selling book, growing businesses, film festivals, fashion weeks and a very special wedding…. I love you and I’m proud of you. I have no doubt this year will be even bigger,” he said.

Wurtzbach turned 34 years old on September 24. She and Jauncey got married in March this year.