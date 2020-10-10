Next on A2Z Channel 11: School at Home shows with Knowledge Channel

After the premier of “It’s Showtime” and “ASAP Natin ‘To” this weekend, A2Z Channel 11 will next showcase the educational shows of Knowledge Channel starting Monday, October 12, management of the free-to-air channel said Saturday.



It’s also a step up for Knowledge Channel, which will now have two hours of educational programming on free TV.

Curriculum-based video lessons will air Monday to Friday on A2Z from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., with time slots dedicated per grade level from Grades 1 to 6.

The lineup includes shows about Math, Science, Filipino, English, Araling Panlipunan, Values, Arts, and Physical Education.

In a statement released to ABS-CBN News, A2Z said video lessons have been aligned with the most essential learning competencies, or MELCs, set by the Department of Education. They complement the lessons in the self-learning modules and those that air on DepEd TV.

With A2Z School at Home powered by Knowledge Channel, students, parents and teachers now have more options to make distance learning possible.

Knowledge Channel can also be viewed on SKYcable, PCTA partner cable operators, and on GSAT. Its video lessons are also available online via knowledgechannel.org.

When his network announced block-time arrangements with the Kapamilya network and other media entities, Sherwin Tugna, president and chairman of A2Z, said Channel 11 will serve viewers with uplifting and inspiring shows of life, love and hope, educational programs, local and foreign movies, some of the best-loved ABS-CBN shows, as well as programs from licensors such as Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN Asia), Knowledge Channel and others.

Some of the programs on Zoe’s Light TV 33 will also air on A2Z.



“We strive to provide Filipinos with the best type of programming and bring glory to the Lord above, ” he said.

House Deputy Minority leader and Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate and Laguna Rep. Sol Aragones (3rd district), two of 11 lawmakers who voted for the franchise renewal of ABS-CBN, welcomed the return to free TV of some Kapamilya programs and Knowledge channel shows on A2Z.

“Malaking tulong ang mga educational show sa pag-aaral ng mga bata na mapapanood na muli sa free TV sa Channel 11,” Aragones told ABS-CBN News.

Zarate lauded the return of educational shows on free TV.

“This is a good start, especially since the airing of Knowledge on A2Z will help students who are having difficulty with their online and even blended classes,” Zarate said.

A2Z can be viewed on Channel 11 on free TV via analog broadcast in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. It will also be available on many cable and satellite TV like Sky Cable (Channel 11).