‘Hindi susuko ang mga Kapamilya’: Kim Chiu, Tony Labrusca react to start of A2Z

Kim Chiu and Tony Labrusca are both thrilled that Kapamilya fans will be able to watch some of their favorite shows on free TV again. Instagram

MANILA — Here’s what Kim Chiu and her “U-Turn” co-star Tony Labrusca have to say about the upcoming start of A2Z Channel 11, the result of ABS-CBN’s blocktime agreement with the Zoe Broadcasting Network.

The two were asked about the partnership that will bring some Kapamilya programs and movies back on free TV during the virtual conference for their upcoming mystery-horror film, held Wednesday.

“It just goes to show na hindi susuko ang mga Kapamilya to give entertainment, to give mga palabas —mapa-drama man o variety o movies,” Chiu said, while also noting her excitement to be part of the first live “It’s Showtime” episode to be shown on the channel, scheduled for this Saturday.

Labrusca, on the other hand, added: “Super exciting. I’m so happy for ABS na kahit papaano, mayroon na tayong free TV. I’m so happy din sa lahat ng mga loyal na Kapamilya at mapapanuod na ulit [nila ang ABS-CBN] on free TV . . . Exciting talaga.”

A2Z will air on Channel 11 on free TV via analog broadcast in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. It will also be available on many cable and satellite TV, such as Sky Cable.

“U-Turn” is the first full-length movie Star Cinema will release since the lockdown due to the pandemic began.

It is an adaptation of a 2016 Indian movie of the same name, and it follows the story of a budding journalist and a cop investigating the links between a string of mysterious deaths and a particular flyover.

The movie, which also stars JM de Guzman, will be available online starting October 30.

It’ll be up at KTX, iWant-TFC, Sky Cable pay-per-view, and Cignal pay-per-view for P150.

The full press conference for the movie can be viewed this Thursday, October 8, at the official YouTube channel of Star Cinema, starting 6 p.m.