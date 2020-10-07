What ABS-CBN shows are coming to A2Z Channel 11

MANILA -- A2Z, the newly rebranded Channel 11 following Zoe Broadcasting Network’s partnership with ABS-CBN, will be the new home of some Kapamilya programs on free television starting Saturday.

Among the Kapamilya shows that are coming to the channel are “It’s Showtime” and “ASAP Natin To,” which will bring live entertainment on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Furthermore, A2Z Channel 11 will also have a marathon telecast of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” “Ang Sa Iyo ay Akin,” and “Walang Hanggang Paalam” this weekend before the regular primetime run of their fresh episodes on weeknights beginning October 12.

In the coming weeks, Channel 11 will also air “Paano Kita Mapapasalamatan,” “Iba ‘Yan,” “Magandang Buhay,” “I Can See Your Voice” and “Maalaala Mo Kaya.”

Aside from entertainment shows, movies and educational programs will start airing on the channel starting October 8.

The new A2Z Channel 11 will be seen on free TV via analog broadcast in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. It will also be available on many cable and satellite TV like Sky Cable.

The free-TV comeback of ABS-CBN comes five months after ABS-CBN Channel 2 initially ceased its broadcast in May due to the expiration of its franchise. The House of Representatives subsequently denied its franchise application in July.

For some weeks now, ABS-CBN has been airing its programs via cable on Kapamilya Channel, and via free streaming on Kapamilya Online Live.

Even with the partnership with Zoe, ABS-CBN shows will continue to be seen on cable and satellite TV via Kapamilya Channel, online via iWant TFC and Kapamilya Online Live on YouTube and Facebook, and globally through our cable TV and satellite partners.