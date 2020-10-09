WATCH: Maggie Wilson redesigns her parents' home amid pandemic

Maggie Wilson. Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Host and entrepreneur Maggie Wilson has been busy with her design projects during the pandemic, and this includes her parents' house.

The former beauty queen, who studied interior design at School of Fashion and the Arts, recently uploaded a vlog showing how she transformed her parents' 75-square-meter home "from drab to fab."

"For the past couple of months I've been renovating and redesigning the home of my parents. It was a painstakingly long process because of this pandemic, but I think everything turned out as we planned," she said.

After flying out of Saudi Arabia every six months to visit her grandson, Wilson's mom Sonia eventually settled in Manila, a decision she made with her husband.

"Before she used to live in Saudi Arabia with my dad, and she would only just come home every six months to sort of be the lola and check on Connor. And then finally my dad and her both decided, 'Just go back to Manila and stay there.' And so we needed to find a home for her. And that's when she moved in to this home," she said.

Wilson's mom did not see anything wrong with the house when she first saw it, but the furniture entrepreneur wanted to make a lot of improvements on the space.



"Initially the house was very dark. It was a very, very dark home. It felt stuffy, it felt small, it felt like the walls were closing in on you. And for such a small piece of land, I felt like the space wasn't utilized to its full potential. So it was very important for me to sort of open up the space, brighten it up, make the space feel a lot bigger than what it actually is, and make it more functional at the same time as well," she said.

To achieve this, Wilson extended the ground space and the floor above it, changed the wooden kitchen counters into "a material that is more suited to my mom's lifestyle because she loves to cook," and by putting a small lightwell as a "provision" in case her parents need an elevator in the near future.

"We put that there specifically because of course my parents, they're not getting any younger. And there will come a point in time where they will have difficulty walking up and down the stairs... The elevator will take them straight from the ground floor to their bedroom, and even to the room on the third floor," she said.

Renovations were also made on the master bedroom and guest room, with Wilson adding an outdoor space to hang clothes or a "sampayan," as requested by her mother.

"What I did was I used hollow blocks, and then behind that I put in some railings where you could hang the laundry. And then on top we added a polycarbonate roof as well so that just in case it rains the clothes won't get wet," she said.

Wilson also added a room on the third floor which she left blank, saying she will be working on her father to spruce up that space.

"I kept that room blank specifically so that when my dad comes home, he and I can work on that together as a project. He spent most of his life living in Saudi Arabia, I spent my childhood over there so we have a lot of things that are very Arabesque," she said.

In the end, Wilson's mom looked visibly happy with the results of the renovation, saying it made the home "more relaxing."

Wilson, for her part, said: "I may no longer be living with my parents, I haven't been for a while now. But by redesigning their home I've sort of left a little piece of me for them to come home to."

Watch her vlog below: