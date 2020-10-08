LOOK: Sofia Andres' condo unit in QC is up for sale

MANILA -- Sofia Andres gave her fans a glimpse of her condominium unit as she prepares to move to a "better one," yet another milestone in the life of the actress and celebrity mom.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Andres posted photos of what used to be her personal space.

The pictures showed a studio unit with monotone hues, from the paint down to the furniture and decor.

"It's time to let go of my condo unit for a better one!" said the actress, who is set to make her showbiz return after taking a hiatus to give birth to her first child.

More photos of Andres' old condo unit can be seen in the Instagram page of her sister, Lara, who is a licensed real estate salesperson.

She also gave more details about the property, saying it is a 24-square meter studio type unit at One Eastwood Avenue Tower 1 in Quezon City.

Lara said the unit, unlike what is seen in the pictures, will be sold bare "but includes AC."

"For more information, send us a DM," she said, not revealing the price of the property in her post.

BABY ZOE

It was last June when Andres surprised her fans and followers by revealing that she is already a mom.

The actress greeted her boyfriend, race car driver Daniel Miranda, on Father's Day, and shared a photo of their first child.

Their daughter, nicknamed Zoe, was baptized last February, a month before quarantines were imposed in the Philippines due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Zoe has since become a social media star. Her account, handled by her parents, has so far gained over 407,000 followers and a handful of endorsement deals.

LA VIDA LENA

Months after giving birth, Andres is set to resume her showbiz career via ABS-CBN's upcoming series "La Vida Lena," which stars Erich Gonzales, Carlo Aquino, JC de Vera, and Kit Thompson.

Also in the cast are Agot Isidro, Janice de Belen and. Raymond Bagatsing, along with Pen Medina, Ruby Ruiz, Soliman Cruz, Christian Vasquez, Malou Crisologo, Josh Ivan Morales and Hasna Cabral.

The series will be directed by Jerry Lopez Sineneng and Jojo Saguin.

Andres was last seen in the primetime series "Bagani," which aired its finale in August 2018.