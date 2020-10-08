Sofia Andres sets showbiz return after giving birth

MANILA -- Actress Sofia Andres is set to resume her showbiz career after taking a hiatus to give birth to her first child.

According to Dreamscape Entertainment, Andres will be part of ABS-CBN's upcoming series "La Vida Lena," which stars Erich Gonzales, Carlo Aquino, JC de Vera and Kit Thompson.

Also in the cast are Agot Isidro, Janice de Belen and. Raymond Bagatsing, along with Pen Medina, Ruby Ruiz, Soliman Cruz, Christian Vasquez, Malou Crisologo, Josh Ivan Morales and Hasna Cabral.

The show will also introduce new talents Renshi De Guzman and Danica Ontengco.

Andres gave birth to a baby girl on November 24, 2019. Baby Zoe is her daughter with boyfriend, Daniel Miranda.

Andres was last seen in the primetime series "Bagani," which aired its finale in August 2018.

"La Vida Lena" will be directed by Jerry Lopez Sineneng and Jojo Saguin.