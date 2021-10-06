Siargao, Palawan, Boracay voted among top islands in Asia

Aerial shot of Siargao. Richard Hinayon, ABS CBN News/File

MANILA -- Three of the Philippines' most popular beach destinations have been included in Conde Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards this year.

Siargao was voted by the travel magazine's readers as the Top Island in Asia with a score of 97.77.

Palawan ranked third with 97.54, while Boracay landed on the eighth spot with a score of 93.26.

Other islands that made the cut include Raja Ampat Islands and Bali in Indonesia, as well as Sri Lanka, Malaysia's Langkawi, and Thailand's Koh Samui, Phi Phi Islands, and Phuket.

The lists of top islands in Asia and other parts of the world can be viewed here.

The Department of Tourism welcomed the recognition in a statement released Wednesday as it continues its efforts to strengthen the Philippines' position as a top-of-mind destination.

"At a time when we are exhausting all means to revive tourism in the country, we are grateful for this new recognition from Condé Nast Traveler," said Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat.

"This recognition bodes well for the recovery of the country's tourism industry and our latest global campaign More Fun Awaits, which showcases the DOT's preparations for international leisure travel once the restrictions are lifted," she added.

Meanwhile, the Philippines ranked 20th in Conde Nast Traveler's vote-based list of Top Countries in the World with a score of 91.65. At No. 1 is Portugal, followed by New Zealand, Japan, Morocco, and Sri Lanka.

Properties in the Philippines were also voted among the best in the region. These include Raffles Makati (9th), Shangri-La at the Fort (18th), and Discovery Suites Manila (25th) in the Top 30 Hotels in Asia list; and El Nido Resorts (9th), Shangri-La's Boracay Resort and Spa (11th), and Discovery Shores (17th) in the Top 25 Resorts in Asia list.

