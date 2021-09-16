Puka Beach in Boracay. Photo courtesy of Erwin Lim for DOT

MANILA -- The Department of Tourism (DOT) on Thursday launched a campaign that highlights its efforts to adapt to the new normal caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"More Fun Awaits" aims to entice foreigners to consider the Philippines as their next destination once travel restrictions have been lifted.

It takes off from the main tourism slogan "It's More Fun In The Philippines," which was introduced in 2012.

For "More Fun Awaits," DOT created a new website containing videos, articles, and infographics about the country's tourist spots, as well as stories about tourism workers and advocates.

Filipinos are invited to take part in a crowdsourcing initiative to become virtual tour guides of their respective hometowns by posting recommendations, photos, and insights on social media using the hashtag #MoreFunAwaits.

The campaign also features new tourism products such as bike tours, dive circuits, farm and food tourism, hiking and trekking, and outdoor museums to cater to the new normal preference for outdoor activities and ventilated areas.

"The More Fun Awaits campaign will sustain the presence of the Philippines as a tourist destination amidst the pandemic, while getting foreign travelers excited for what's in store for them once borders for tourism reopen," Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat said in a statement.

"We are optimistic that the More Fun Awaits campaign, and all our efforts since the pandemic started, will be sustained as the tourism industry recovers under safe conditions," she added.

As of September 14, the DOT has issued the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Safe Travel Stamp to Baguio City, Boracay, and Ilocos Norte, and 200 accredited accommodation establishments nationwide.

The WTTC Safe Travel Stamp recognizes those that have adopted global health standardized protocols.

