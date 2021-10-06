Pia Wurtzbach among judges of Miss South Africa 2021

MANILA -- Pia Wurtzbach has been tapped to judge the Miss South Africa 2021 pageant.

She joins fellow Filipina Miss Universe titleholder Catriona Gray, who will serve as a backstage host in the competition.

In an Instagram post, Wurtzbach invited her 12.8 million followers to watch her and Gray in Miss South Africa 2021, which will be held on October 16.

Joining Wurtzbach in the all-female selection panel are reigning Miss Universe Andrea Meza and Miss Universe 2018 first runner-up Tamaryn Green, as well as other South African personalities.

Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi, who also hails from South Africa, will join Gray as a backstage host.

Prior to Miss South Africa 2021, Wurtzbach has joined the judging panel of national pageants in Indonesia and Peru, among others.

She was also one of the judges of Miss Universe 2017, which proclaimed South Africa's Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters as winner.

Wurtzbach made history in 2015 as the Philippines' third Miss Universe titleholder, ending a 42-year drought for the country.

