MANILA — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray has been tapped to host the 2021 Miss South Africa pageant’s pre-show as well as backstage access in October, the organization announced on Monday.

“The Cat is out of the bag (pun intended)!” the group said. “This year’s show is bringing you great women! Not only local, but international too! We are thrilled to announce that this year’s Pre-show host is the one and only Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.”

The pre-show is a program shown just before the pageant proper, to be held on October 16 in Cape Town Grand Arena.

Gray will co-host the pageant’s backstage happenings with her successor, Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa.

In her own announcement, Gray expressed excitement to return to the “beautiful rainbow nation.”

Gray last went to South Africa in August 2019, as one of the judges who determined the national pageant’s winner, who ultimately was Tunzi.

Gray has remained actively involved in pageantry after her Miss Universe win.

She was also one of the judges in the Miss Universe Colombia 2020 pageant. Aside from mentoring Binibining Pilipinas hopefuls in the most recent pageant, she also co-hosted its coronation night in July 2021.

