MANILA -- Cindy Obeñita compared the beauty of the Philippines to the continents of the world as she introduced herself as the country's representative in Miss Intercontinental 2021.

In a video released on the pageant's YouTube page last week, the 25-year-old senior tourism operations officer said she takes pride that the Philippines "is a country with inescapable harmony with the rest of the world."

"This is the Philippines, Asia's archipelago of more than 7,600 islands, all teeming with the vibrance of life. Like the historic pavements of Europe, our feet trance to the beats of our own iconic streets," she said.

Obeñita continued: "Like the great outback of Australia, our local adventures provide exhilarating fun. Like breathtaking Africa, our indigenous culture spells timeless beauty."

"Like North America, our food are a celebration of life's guilty pleasures. Like the expansive forests of South America, our verdant mountains are an invitation to a soulful commune with nature. Like a slice of Antarctica, our version of cold is found in a cup with a kaleidoscope of colors."

The Filipina beauty queen also highlighted her advocacy for cervical cancer awareness, encouraging people to "be more aware of their own bodies and put prime importance on women's health and well-being."

She also hopes to engage with others on "important conversations about the welfare of our people" as a communications graduate.

"And now, with my heart ready to serve as your Miss Intercontinental Philippines 2021, I will bring all of these experiences with me as I represent over a hundred million Filipinos on the international stage," she ended.

Dubbed as an event that crowns the "most beautiful woman of all continents," Miss Intercontinental will hold its 2021 edition on October 29 in Egypt.

Karen Gallman is the first and only Filipina winner of the said pageant.

