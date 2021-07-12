Get to know Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental 2021 Cinderella Obeñita

MANILA -- Cinderella Obeñita became a trending topic on Twitter on Sunday night after impressing the viewers of the Binibining Pilipinas pageant during the question and answer round.

The 25-year-old beauty queen from Cagayan de Oro, Misamis Oriental was asked about the importance of luxury items for a woman amid a struggling economy triggered by the pandemic.

In response, Obeñita said she would rather be a woman "who understands the problems of the Philippines" and be the one to "comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable."

She went on to win the Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental crown.

Here are some fast facts about Obeñita:

- Obeñita graduated magna cum laude with a degree in Mass Communication from Liceo de Cagayan University. She said she has been "academically multi-decorated" since her elementary years.

- Obeñita works as a tourism operations officer of the provincial government of Misamis Oriental. On the side, she is also an events host, model, and brand endorser.

- Obeñita is also an advocate for cervical cancer awareness and prevention, as well as press freedom.

- Obeñita considers Mother Teresa and Kobe Bryant as her role models.

