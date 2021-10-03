Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez

"Fall down seven times, stand up eight."

Some netizens made this statement after seeing newly crowned Miss World Philippines Tracy Maureen Perez of Cebu slip on stage during the final part of the pageant on Monday.

Sharing clips from the competition on Twitter, many of them praised Perez' poise despite the incident.

"Poise na poise pa rin! Go girl!" one of the netizens said.

Some expressed concern that Perez slipping on stage twice shows how the Miss World Philippines 2021 candidates were already tired, given that the pageant ran for nearly six hours.

This is not a JOKE. Our #MissWorldPhilippines2021 Tracy fell twice - first, prior the announcement; second, while taking her walk after being crown. PAGOD siya/sila. I hope the organization think of the welfare of the ladies than having “World-Class” production. pic.twitter.com/srh6aVjM57 — Kuya P (@pcisnotinuse) October 3, 2021

Others, meanwhile, compared Perez' mishap to what happened to fellow beauty queen Rabiya Mateo last week.

During her final walk as Miss Universe Philippines, Mateo also lost her balance on stage, but managed to stand right away and regain her poise.

Perez is set to represent the Philippines in Miss World 2021 in Puerto Rico in December.

She succeeds Michelle Dee, who had a two-year reign since the Miss World Philippines pageant was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Related video: