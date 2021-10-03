Tracy Maureen Perez crowned Miss World Philippines 2021

Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez

MANILA – Tracy Maureen Perez of Cebu will be representing the Philippines in the Miss World 2021 pageant in Puerto Rico in December after she was crowned the national winner on Sunday night.

Perez was named Miss World Philippines 2021 during the coronation night held at the Subic Bay Exhibition and Convention Center.

She succeeds Michelle Dee, who had a two-year reign since the Miss World Philippines pageant was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic.

During the question and answer segment, Perez was asked what she would want the people to learn from the pandemic when it's over.

For her answer, she said: "After this pandemic, I hope that we never take for granted the family that we have, taking care of our health, and taking care of the people that protect us -- our leaders, our frontliners. We should always give importance to those people. We may not see the efforts that they give out, but most definitely they are our modern heroes. And for that we should always be grateful, and that we should always stick with them and pray for them. Thank you."

Completing the list of winners are the following:

Miss Eco Philippines 2021 – Kathleen Paton from Aklan

Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2021 – Emmanuelle Vera from Taguig City

Miss Tourism Philippines 2021 – Trisha Martinez from Pila, Laguna

Miss Environment Philippines 2021 – Michelle Arceo from Quezon City

Miss Multinational Philippines 2021 – Shaila Rebortera from Cebu

Miss Eco Teen Philippines 2021 – Tatyana Austria from Paranaque City

First Princess – Riana Pangindian from Pasig City

Second Princess – Ganiel Krishnan from Kawit, Cavite

The following special awards were also given early in the competition:

Miss Photogenic – Kathleen Paton from Aklan

Best in Evening Gown - Danica Dilla from Bicol

Best in Swimsuit – Tracy Maureen Perez from Cebu City

Dindi Pajares previously won the right to represent the Philippines at the Miss Supranational pageant in Poland last August on the strength of votes cast by her fellow MWP candidates. She placed in the Top 12 of the said pageant.