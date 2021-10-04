Twitter became a treasure trove of hilarious comments over the weekend as the Miss World Philippines 2021 pageant, which ran for nearly six hours, tested the patience of Filipino viewers.
The competition, which started at 7 p.m. on October 3 and concluded in the early hours of October 4, was marred by technical issues as well as problems with program flow.
As Miss World Philippines 2021 organizers took hours to present the semi-finalists, finalists, and winners, netizens turned to Twitter to joke about the pageant's slow progress.
Many of them dropped the "Kaya ba today?" remark, which is usually addressed to people who have a hard time keeping up with deadlines.
Others speculated in jest how long Miss World Philippines 2021 would take, guessing that the pageant would run for another day or week.
Some even joked that they already fell asleep waiting for the results, only to wake up seeing that the pageant is still ongoing.
Meanwhile, netizens also expressed concern for the Miss World Philippines 2021 candidates and hoped that organizers would do better next year.
They pointed out how the ladies were clearly tired and hungry after standing on stage for hours.