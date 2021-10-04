TOP 15 of Miss World Philippines 2021 (1/3)



Gwen Fourniol - Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental

Ganiel Krishnan – Kawit, Cavite

Kathleen Paton – Aklan

Danica Dilla – Bicol

Shaila Rebortera - Cebu Province

Janelle Lewis – Angeles City, Pampanga pic.twitter.com/QZBnyduoKg — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) October 3, 2021



Twitter became a treasure trove of hilarious comments over the weekend as the Miss World Philippines 2021 pageant, which ran for nearly six hours, tested the patience of Filipino viewers.

The competition, which started at 7 p.m. on October 3 and concluded in the early hours of October 4, was marred by technical issues as well as problems with program flow.

As Miss World Philippines 2021 organizers took hours to present the semi-finalists, finalists, and winners, netizens turned to Twitter to joke about the pageant's slow progress.

Many of them dropped the "Kaya ba today?" remark, which is usually addressed to people who have a hard time keeping up with deadlines.

nakailang “kaya ba today?” na ba ako ngayon miss world ph? — s h a y (@shayriewynne) October 3, 2021

Others speculated in jest how long Miss World Philippines 2021 would take, guessing that the pageant would run for another day or week.

Mamayang gabi na ata ulit magreresume ang miss world ph — 𝓔𝓵𝓸𝓻𝓪 (@hershcnna) October 3, 2021

Ang resulta, abangan sa susunod na lingo. Muli, ito ang Miss World PH. Hanggang sa muli! — Aki 🏆 (@Dxniboi) October 3, 2021

Some even joked that they already fell asleep waiting for the results, only to wake up seeing that the pageant is still ongoing.

yung napanaginipan mo na kung sino nanalo tas kagising mo miss world ph pa rin 🙂#MissWorldPhilippines2021 pic.twitter.com/pMcWFbkdLI — bughaw (@consigliere_001) October 3, 2021

BEAUTY TO MISS WORLD PH:



Beauty is in the eyebags of the beholder. Cheret! 😂 — Miss Mela Habijan (@missmelahabijan) October 3, 2021

Meanwhile, netizens also expressed concern for the Miss World Philippines 2021 candidates and hoped that organizers would do better next year.

They pointed out how the ladies were clearly tired and hungry after standing on stage for hours.

Miss World PH anona, gutom na mga candidates niyo. More than 6hrs na yung pageant pero di parin tapos. — miggy (@miggy_gonzales6) October 3, 2021