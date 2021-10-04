Cebu dominates PH pageant scene in 2021

Newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Gomez (left) and Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Perez both hail from Cebu City

MANILA -- It seems that 2021 is a year for Cebu in pageantry, following the impressive performances of the representatives of the Queen City of the South in this year's national competitions.

After a nearly six-hour program that ended on Monday morning, October 4, two Cebuanas won crowns in Miss World Philippines 2021.

Tracy Perez of Cebu City bested over 40 candidates and will represent the country in the Miss World pageant in Puerto Rico in December.

Shaila Rebortera of Cebu Province, on the other hand, was crowned Miss Multinational Philippines 2021.

Less than a week ago, a Cebuana was also picked to wear the Philippine sash this December at the 70th Miss Universe competition in Israel.

Beatrice Gomez, who also hails from Cebu City, will attempt to win the country's fifth Miss Universe crown.

On the other hand, Steffi Aberasturi of Cebu Province made it to the final round of the national pageant, finishing second runner-up.

Many netizens were quick to notice how Cebuanas ruled the national pageant scene this year, with others asking in jest what kind of water is offered in Cebu to produce winning beauty queens.

Huy, Cebu City friends! Anong pagkain at tubig niyo jarn? Pa-share nemen! Asking for a friend lang! Bekenemen! 😂 Gagandang babae eh? 👑#MissUniversePhilippines #MissWorldPhilippines #CebuCity pic.twitter.com/zhvMiyhiDO — Aldrick Z. Agpaoa @ turistaboy.com (@turistaboy) October 3, 2021

Crowned Ms. World PH is from Cebu City din. Grabe, ano bang tubig nyo dyan? Share nyo naman sa Maynilad chz — Je 🌊 (@h3lios_ss) October 4, 2021

TUBIG REVEAL NAMAN CEBU ANG GAGANDA NG MGA QUEENS NIYO https://t.co/tCSLAPpjnE — ✨Tangella✨ (@Tanjela_RT) October 4, 2021

ano ba ang tubig sa cebu? bat ang gaganda nila? grabe hahahha — EMPATHY cutie 😭 (@dopenguin1293) October 4, 2021

Ang gaganda ng mga cebuana ano kayang tubig iniinom nila sa cebu — B. (@AntalanMB) October 4, 2021

Other Cebuanas who made waves as beauty queens include Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados, Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2018 Eva Patalinjug, Miss Intercontinental 2014 second runner-up Kris Tiffany Janson, Miss Earth 2014 Jamie Herrell, and Miss Earth 2008 Karla Henry, to name a few.