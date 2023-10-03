MANILA -- Nikki de Moura has officially started her journey to the Miss Grand International 2023 crown.

The Philippine representative has left for Vietnam for the pageant, which is set to be held on October 25.

Photos of her at the airport in Manila before her flight were shared by Miss Grand Philippines on its social media pages on Tuesday.

"Nikki, may your journey be filled with joy, success, and unforgettable experiences. We're right behind you, cheering you on every step of the way. Bring home the golden crown!" the organization said.

During her sendoff over the weekend, De Moura said she believes she has what it takes to win the Philippines' first Miss Grand International crown.

The 19-year-old model is the first representative of Miss Grand International under ALV Pageant Circle. The pageant franchise was previously handled by Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc.