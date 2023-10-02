MANILA -- On several occasions, the Philippines has come close to snagging the coveted "golden crown" of Miss Grand International, but has unfortunately always fallen short — with past representatives Nicole Cordoves (2016) and Samantha Bernardo (2020/2021) finishing their campaigns as first runner-up.

But Nikki De Moura, 19, is confident she can finally bring home the elusive crown.

"I believe I should win because I possess all qualities, I can feel it. Winning will not just be a great achievement for me [but also for] my team and the Filipinos, especially the Mindanaoans," the Cagayan de Oro representative said during her sendoff press conference held at a hotel in Pasay City on Sunday.

She went on: "This comes back to being a Mindanaoan. That area is war-stricken. Some Filipinos lost hope in Miss Grand. But that is why I have been preparing the past months, to show that we still have a chance, to show Filipinos we still have a chance to win this. I know we will bring back the golden crown."

De Moura, an international model, is the first representative of Miss Grand International under ALV Pageant Circle as the pageant franchise was previously handled by Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc.

While young, the beauty queen believes her age will not be a disadvantage.

"At this age, you are still learning about life but with the preparations, with the talks I've had my family, my team, I am very confident with myself and I am very prepared for the pageant," De Moura said.

After training for months, she believes she now possesses the qualities the pageant is looking for.

"A girl who is a spokesperson and a good leader and an inspiration to this generation nowadays, a queen who is confident, not afraid to assert and stand in her opinions, of course a queen who is kind and humble," she reasoned.

The candidate added that being a Filipina is an advantage in itself.

"I think Filipinos have such a great advantage in the pageant world. I think we are so talented and so smart and amazing in general. I think that would be an advantage, the fact I'm Filipina," De Moura said.

The 19-year-old shared she's working closely with her team on every detail of the campaign.

"Of course, I have to keep some things a surprise. But I'm working with my stylist. For my outfit, we have this concept, fun and young. During the day it's clean and sexy; in the evening, it is sophisticated, glam and glitz. My national costume will be colorful," she teased.

The 2023 Miss Grand International coronation show will be held at the Phu Tho Indoor Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam on October 25.

The successor will be crowned by Isabella Menin of Brazil.