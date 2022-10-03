Heart Evangelista reveals she got herself an apartment

Heart Evangelista revealed that she has bought an apartment for herself amid rumors of her split with her husband, Sen. Francis "Chiz" Escudero.

The actress, who is currently in Paris for work, made the statement in a recent Instagram live session with her fans.

"I just got myself an apartment, so I do not really plan to buy anything else," she said when asked about her latest purchase.

"But I've also been so busy to do anything, to shop. The only time I have to spare is to be on my bed and rest," she added.

While Evangelista did not mention where her apartment is located, she was quick to clarify that she is not living in Paris at the moment.

"No... I have work here and I have work in the Philippines. Kailangan natin ng work because, you know, you gotta be independent to pay for your stuff," she said.

Toward the end of her Instagram live, Evangelista was asked when she intends to return to the Philippines.

"Indefinitely," she said. "Just like the line from 'Notting Hill,' when Julia Roberts in the end."

Evangelista earlier told L’Officiel magazine that she wanted to build a home in Paris.

The actress has also mentioned in one of her vlogs that she is going through a rough patch in her life. Her mother, Cecile Ongpauco, said she believes the couple will ride out whatever perceived challenges they are going through.

Evangelista and Escudero got married in February 2015 after a much-heralded conflict and eventual reconciliation between their parents.

Related video: