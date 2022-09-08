Is Heart Evangelista moving to Paris?

MANILA – Amid speculations about the status of her marriage with Sen. Chiz Escudero, actress Heart Evangelista appears to have been making a big step abroad.

Evangelista has been chosen as the cover girl of L’Officiel for its September issue and according to the fashion magazine, the actress opened up about building her home in Paris, France which caught several netizens by surprise.

On Instagram, Evangelista used the caption of the magazine, hinting at a possible residence in what is considered the fashion capital of the world.

“In this exclusive interview with L'Officiel, read about how she's taking everything in -- from the highs and the lows -- as she makes one crucial step after another to finally build the home she had always dreamed of in Paris,” part of the caption stated.

Both Escudero and Evangelista have yet to address the issue of marital discord which has been brewing since the actress dropped her married name in her social media accounts last month.

Nonetheless, the actress has kept her status as "wife" in her profile.

Evangelista also recently shared a vlog where she admitted that she’s going through a rough patch in her life.

The couple were married in February 2015 after a much-heralded conflict and eventual reconciliation between Escudero and Evangelista’s parents.

