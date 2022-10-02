MANILA – Chelsea Fernandez has departed for Albania to represent the Philippines at the Miss Globe international pageant.

Binibining Pilipinas shared photos of Fernandez waving the Philippine flag just before she went inside the airport on Saturday to embark on her new journey.

“She is ready to conquer the Globe. God speed Chelsea! Your Binibini family wish you all the best. Have a safe flight,” the national beauty organization captioned its post.

Fernandez, who hails from Tacloban City, is aiming for a back-to-back victory for the Philippines at The Miss Globe pageant which will be held in Tirana, Albania on Oct. 15.

The reigning Miss Globe is Fernandez’s compatriot Maureen Montagne.

Last month, Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc. (BPCI) held a rousing send-off not just for Fernandez but also for Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental Gabrielle Camille Basiano and Binibining Pilipinas Grand International Roberta Tamondong.

Basiano will compete at the Miss Intercontinental beauty pageant in Sharm El Sheik in Egypt on Oct. 14. She hopes to have a back-to-back win with reigning Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cinderella Obeñita.

Tamondong, on the other hand, hopes to finally win the first Miss Grand International crown for the country in her competition on Oct. 25 in Bali, Indonesia.

