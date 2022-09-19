Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Philippine pageantry world is once again abuzz with the hope of clinching new global crowns this October.

Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc. (BPCI) held a rousing despedida or

send-off Monday at Novotel Hotel for Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental Gabrielle Camille Basiano, Binibining Pilipinas Globe Chelsea Fernandez, and Binibining Pilipinas Grand International Roberta Tamondong, who are competing in their respective pageants in the coming weeks.

Basiano will compete at the Miss Intercontinental beauty pageant in Sharm El Sheik in Egypt on October 14. She hopes to have a back-to-back win with reigning Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cinderella Obeñita of the Philippines.

Fernandez is also aiming a back-to-back victory for the Philippines at The Miss Globe pageant in Tirana, Albania on October 15. The reigning Miss Globe is her compatriot Maureen Montagne.

Tamondong hopes to finally win the first Miss Grand International crown for the country in her competition on October 25 in Bali, Indonesia.

The send-off was also graced by Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold who will finally compete at the Miss International pageant in Tokyo, Japan in December.

The Binibini sisterhood was also complete with the attendance of Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 Nicole Borromeo, Binibining Pilipinas 1st runner-up Herlene Budol, and Binibining Pilipinas 2nd runner-up Stacey Gabriel.