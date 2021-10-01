MANILA -- DJ Kate Jagdon publicly congratulated her girlfriend, Beatrice Gomez, for winning the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 pageant on Thursday.

On Instagram, Jagdon shared a photo of Gomez wearing her new crown.

She said that with her Miss Universe Philippines win, her girlfriend has proven once again that she is "worthy of all the big things in life."

"Congratulations to you for doing it once again! We are so proud of you!" Jagdon said.

"Your journey of being authentic is an inspiration to every Filipino," she added in her post, where she also thanked all the people who helped Gomez in her pageant journey.

Gomez is set to represent the Philippines in the 70th Miss Universe, which is set in Israel in December.

She succeeds Rabiya Mateo, who finished in the Top 21 in the previous edition of the international pageant.

Gomez earlier made waves online for proudly highlighting her same-sex relationship. She and Jagdon have been a couple for six years.

