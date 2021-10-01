Cebu City Beatrice Luigi Gomez, Miss Universe PH Photos: @sorianostudiosmnl

MANILA — A new queen reigns as Beatrice Gomez of Cebu City is set to represent the Philippines in the Miss Universe pageant this December.

Gomez bested 27 other girls, succeeding Rabiya Mateo, at the conclusion of the three-hour coronation night of Miss Universe Philippines held at the Hennan Resort Convention Center in Panglao, Bohol.





Prior to the pageant, she made waves online, when she highlighted the plight of the LGBT community during her interview.

Here are some of the things to know about our reigning queen.

* Beatrice Luigi Gomez is 26 years old and graduated with a degree in Mass Communications at the University of San Jose-Recoletos.

* She is a Philippine Navy reservist.

* Gomez is currently in a relationship with DJ and entrepreneur Kate Jagdon and is the first openly queer delegate of the country in the Miss Universe pageant.

* Gomez was second runner-up in the Miss Mandaue pageant in 2015 and was crowned Binibining Cebu in 2020.

* Prior to the coronation night, she won the introduction challenge and placed 15th and 6th overall in the casting and interview challenge, respectively.

* Aside from winning Miss Universe Philippines, she was also named Miss Luxxe ImmunPlus Game Changer, Miss Cream Silk, Best in Swimsuit, and Best in Evening Gown.

The 2021 Miss Universe Philippines pageant is the second under the new eponymous organization, which had secured the local license in 2019 after 55 years with Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc.

As Miss Universe Philippines 2021, Gomez will compete in the 70th Miss Universe pageant to be held in December in Eilat, Israel.

Aside from continuing the Philippines’ 11-year streak of placing in the semifinals, Gomez is aiming for a fifth Miss Universe crown for the country, after the wins of Gloria Diaz in 1969, Margarita Moran in 1973, Pia Wurtzbach in 2015, and Catriona Gray in 2018.

— with reports from Miguel Dumaual, ABS-CBN News