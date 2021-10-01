MANILA -- Celebrity doctor Vicki Belo on Thursday revealed that two Miss Universe Philippines 2021 candidates "broke the rules" of the national pageant.

Without mentioning names, the founder of Belo Medical Group said in an Instagram Stories video that the two delegates "had their makeup done somewhere else," which is against the rules of the competition.

The clip has since made the rounds on social media after being re-posted by netizens.

"Naku, I have chismis for you. Two candidates broke the rules kanina and had their makeup done somewhere else," she said.

"But I can't tell you who they are. But that's not good, breaking rules," she added.

Sinek itek na mga candidates ng MUPh na nag break ng rules🤭 pic.twitter.com/M1JgWPQ4Ee — Richmond Joshua  (@Joshpetiness) September 30, 2021

The beauty doctor to the stars was one of the judges in the national pageant, which was won by Beatrice Gomez of Cebu City.

The rest of the Top 5 include Katrina Dimaranan of Taguig (Miss Universe Philippines Tourism), Victoria Vincent of Cavite (Miss Universe Philippines Charity), Maureen Wroblewitz of Pangasinan (first runner-up), and Steffi Aberasturi of Cebu Province (second runner-up).

Some netizens branded Belo as the "new Sandra Lemonon," in reference to the Miss Universe Philippines 2020 finalist who promised to "spill the tea" about the national pageant.

Lemonon, who later on retired from pageantry, has yet to reveal details or names to back up her cryptic posts as of writing.

