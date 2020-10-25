Miss Universe PH bet Sandra Lemonon trends on Twitter after making cryptic posts

MANILA – Sandra Lemonon, who represented Taguig City in the recently concluded Miss Universe Philippines pageant, found herself among the trending topics on Twitter on Sunday.

This after she made some cryptic posts on her Instagram Stories wherein she said that she will be “announcing big news.”

“It’s time to be honest and speak facts,” she wrote before the airing of the competition.

After the pageant, Lemonon also posted the following on social media: “The truth always comes out. It’s just about timing. Karma is real. (Coffee time) soon because we deserve justice.”

A few hours later, Lemonon made another post where she said: “Accepting defeat graciously is one of many mark (sic) of being a queen. But what you forgot to say is that REAL queens play FAIR don’t CHEAT.”

Some netizens believe her last message is in response to a post made by Shamcey Supsup, who now leads the new Miss Universe Philippines organization as national director.

“To bear defeat with dignity, to accept criticism with poise, to receive honors with humility – these are the marks of a true QUEEN,” Supsup said in her own post.

On Sunday, Rabiya Mateo from Iloilo City was named the winner of the inaugural Miss Universe Philippines pageant held at the Baguio Country Club.

Mateo, 23, bested 45 other candidates representing cities and provinces nationwide, including Lemonon, who finished the race as part of the top 16.

This is not the first time Lemonon joined a national beauty pageant.

Lemonon and Catriona Gray were batchmates in both Miss World Philippines 2016 and Binibining Pilipinas 2018.

Gray won both competitions, and went on to finish in the Top 5 of Miss World 2018, and win the Miss Universe 2018 crown.

Lemonon, on the other hand, was named fourth runner-up in Miss World Philippines 2016, and a finalist in Bb. Pilipinas 2018.