LISTEN: Mimiyuuuh shows rap skills in first song, titled 'DYWB'

MANILA -- Mimiyuuuh adds another feather to his cap as he released his first song on Thursday.

The vlogger and influencer showed his rap skills in the track titled "DYWB" or "Drink Your Water Bitch," a line he regularly drops in his social media posts.

The song, which Mimiyuuuh himself composed, was uploaded on YouTube by O/C Records.

"Mimiyuuuh in your perya," he can be heard singing during the first part of the track, poking fun at the K-pop girl group Blackpink.

Describing "DYWB," O/C Records said in its video caption: "The song relies heavily on Mimiyuuuh's pure comic performance and thrives on not taking itself too seriously, focusing instead on delivering the refreshments, even if it means being unable to come up with a second verse or being unable to use explicit words in the process, so as long as she is having fun and the people do remember to drink their water."

Listen to the track below:

It was last month when Mimiyuuuh was revealed as the newest talent under O/C Records, which is owned by Callalily frontman Kean Cipriano.

He now joins the likes of Unique Salonga, The Wallblossoms, Aly Remulla, Arthur Nery, and Rice Lucido.

VIRAL CHALLENGES

Mimiyuuuh first rose to fame for the "Dalagang Pilipina" challenge, which was done even by local celebrities.

He went on to capture the hearts of his fans through his witty vlogs and funny antics, amassing millions of followers on Instagram and YouTube.

Mimiyuuuh has become so popular that he was added to the voice direction options of Waze last year, making him the second Filipino to be featured on the navigation app after Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

His latest challenge, "It Really Hurts," has also been a viral success, with Kapamilya star Liza Soberano even joining in on the fun.