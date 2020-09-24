WATCH: Liza Soberano takes on Mimiyuuuh's viral 'It Really Hurts' challenge

MANILA — It’s one of the more popular TikTok challenges among Filipinos currently, and this Wednesday, Liza Soberano has decided to join in on the fun.

The Kapamilya star posted her own version of the “It Really Hurts” challenge, popularized by Internet star Mimiyuuuh.

Soberano's video shows her copying Mimiyuuuh’s moves and dance to “Kabet,” a popular song from Filipino artist G*gong Rapper, around one of the branches of her spa business.

The video has been liked more than 350,000 times on TikTok alone. You can check it out below:

Mimiyuuuh first danced to the “Kabet” song for a TikTok video last August, creating a trend that saw Mimiyuuuh fans mimicking the vlogger’s swaying moves and signature facial expressions.

THIZ 👏🏽 PART 👏🏽 IZZA 👏🏽 VIBE 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/m3rrhrJhHF — mimiyuuuh 🦖 (@mimiyuuuh) August 21, 2020

The likes of Bretman Rock and SB19’s Josh have since made their own versions of the challenge.