'Still feels like a dream': Megan Young recalls Miss World win 7 years ago

MANILA -- Seven years ago, Megan Young made history as the Philippines' first-ever Miss World winner.

The actress reminisced about her first and only international pageant experience on Monday, sharing photos with her 2.8 million followers on Instagram.

The first photo showed Young wearing the blue Miss World crown, with her hands placed on her chest.

She was smiling proudly in the second photo as she wore the Philippines sash over her coral gown by Francis Libiran.

"I still cannot believe this happened exactly 7 years ago," Young said. "Whenever I look at photos from my year as Miss World, it still feels like a dream."

Young remains the only Miss World titleholder from the Philippines as none of her successors were able to replicate her feat.

But some of them came close: Hillarie Parungao made it to the Top 10 in 2015; Catriona Gray finished in the Top 5 in 2016 and went on to win Miss Universe two years later; and Michelle Dee was included in the Top 12 last year.

Since winning Miss World, Young has been co-hosting the international pageant.

MARRIED LIFE

Young tied the knot with actor Mikael Daez, her boyfriend of nine years, in two ceremonies early this year.

The beauty queen was widely praised for being simple and practical as she wore a white dress that costs less than P4,000 in her first wedding -- an intimate ceremony attended by only 10 people.

This was followed by a bigger celebration, where Young wore two gowns created by her designer friends.

Young and Daez have been giving a glimpse of their married life in their podcast and social media accounts, giving advice to their followers on various topics.

Just recently, Young hilariously addressed observations about her supposed "baby bump" in a photo, saying it is made of rice and chips.

Aside from her daily activities with Daez, Young has also been showing her side as a video game streamer, saying it has helped her cope during the pandemic-induced quarantine.

