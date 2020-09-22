Megan Young reacts to baby bump comment on new photo

MANILA – Actress Megan Young laughed off a comment of one of her social media followers who asked her if she is already pregnant.

This, after the former Miss World titlist posted a photo of her with her husband, actor and vlogger Mikael Daez, as well as their dog on her personal Instagram account on Monday.

The photo shows Daez slightly touching Young’s tummy while they both look at their dog lovingly.

“A weekend getaway with the family was just what we needed,” Young wrote in the caption.

Her post prompted a netizen to ask: “Baby bump? Or baby belly?”

To which, Young responded: “Hahaha kanin po yan tsaka chips hahaha.”

Young and Daez tied the knot only in January after nine years of being in a relationship. The two exchanged wedding vows in not just one, but two ceremonies in Caleruega and in Subic.

Back in August, the two released an episode of their podcast on YouTube where they talked about baby plans.

In that video, Young shared that when she was younger she always wanted to have a family like hers.

“I would always think na since tatlo kaming magkakapatid, maybe I want like four kids in the future. As I got older, the four became three and the three became two and then at one point when I was in college, I was like maybe I just want one kid. But it’s only because I wasn’t sure if I could handle it,” she said in the podcast.

As newlyweds, Young and Daez admitted that one of the pressures that they face is the thought of having babies.

In the same podcast, Young and Daez also shared their thoughts on the future of their family.

Watch the full video of their YouTube podcast below: