Miss Universe PH Sorsogon candidate tests positive for coronavirus

Maria Isabela Galeria, the representative of Sorsogon province in this year's Miss Universe Philippines pageant, tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The pageant candidate made the statement in an Instagram post over the weekend as she asked for prayers for her and her family.

"With so much sadness in my heart, I regret to inform you that I tested positive for COVID-19... This news breaks my heart deeply and I apologize if ever I put you at risk," she said.

"We followed and did all the safety precautions to safeguard from the infection, however it still found us," she added.

Galeria said she has spoken with all the people she had close contact with recently, revealing that all of them have fortunately tested negative of the virus.

"My team, my MUP sisters, and those I had close contact with in Manila all tested negative. I am in isolation and quarantined now," she said.

She continued: "I ask whoever came into close contact with me to please inform your City/Municipal Health Officers and their team to check on your condition. Hoping that I did not pass on to you the virus."

"I am truly, deeply sorry. Kindly find it in your hearts to include me and my family in your prayers," she ended.

Galeria's fellow Miss Universe Philippines candidates sent their messages of support and concern, hoping that she will recover soon.

"Isabelly, we are here, okay! I know you'll get through this! God bless you! Kapit at laban lang!" said Alaiza Malinao, who represents Davao City.

"Another challenge that you will power through, babe. Praying for you and your dad, hoping for a safe and speedy recovery for both of you. We are all here for you!" said Parañaque bet Bella Ysmael.

"Rest, recharge, take those vitamins! You will overcome this, love, I can't wait to see you as soon as you do! Think positive, love. Sending you healing energy," said Taguig candidate Sandra Lemonon.

Also seen in the comments section is Binibining Pilipinas International 2019 Patch Magtanong, who told Galeria: "Love you! Concentrate sa papagaling!"

Before joining Miss Universe Philippines 2020, Galeria competed in Binibining Pilipinas last year, finishing in the Top 15.

She became, in her words, "a meme" shortly after Bb. Pilipinas pageant after pictures of her and actress-host Anne Curtis during the question and answer round became an unexpected source of humor for some netizens.

Galeria is one of the 51 candidates in this year's Miss Universe Philippines, which is set to take place on October 25.