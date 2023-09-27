WATCH: Pasarela training of Miss Grand PH Nikki de Moura

Miss Grand Philippines 2023 Nikki de Moura. Instagram/@nikki_de_moura

MANILA -- Nikki de Moura continues to make progress in her pasarela training for Miss Grand International.

Fans were able to get a glimpse of the Philippine representative's pageant walk through a video shared by her trainer, Ian Mendajar.

"One month to go! Let's go, Nikki! Let's go, Philippines!" Mendajar said.

Watch De Moura's pasarela training video below:

In a previous interview with ABS-CBN News, De Moura said she has been "working a lot on my pasarela" for Miss Grand International, which will be held in Vietnam on October 25.

"Because you know, Miss Grand is all about performance. They're really looking for a superstar so I'm really focusing on being the best superstar," she said.

The Philippines has yet to win a Miss Grand International crown.

Two candidates have so far finished first runner-up: Nicole Cordoves in 2016 and Samantha Bernardo in 2020/2021.