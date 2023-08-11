Miss Grand Philippines 2023 Nikki de Moura. Instagram/@nikki_de_moura

MANILA -- Nikki de Moura has been enjoying her preparations for the Miss Grand International pageant.

The Filipina-Brazilian beauty from Cagayan de Oro is set to represent the country in this year's pageant, which will be held in Vietnam on October 25.

"It's been a lot of fun. I've been working a lot on my pasarela," she told ABS-CBN News on the sidelines of the launch of the newest branch of Blue Water Day Spa at Estancia Mall in Pasig.

"Because you know, Miss Grand is all about performance. They're really looking for a superstar so I'm really focusing on being the best superstar," added the beauty queen, who previously mentioned undergoing Q&A sessions during her homecoming event.

De Moura was proclaimed the first-ever Miss Grand Philippines titleholder in July, besting 29 other contestants.

With her win, she is the first representative under ALV Pageant Circle. The country's franchise for Miss Grand International was previously held by Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc.

De Moura is thankful to have the opportunity to learn from her more experienced peers. She has received advice from the likes of her predecessor Roberta Tamondong and reigning Miss Grand International Isabella Menin, who served as a judge during the national pageant.

"They told me to really preserve my energy because it's a lot of stamina that I would need for this pageant. So I'm working on that," she said.

When asked about her strategy to winning the Philippines' first Miss Grand International crown, De Moura replied: "I think just being myself, really. I think being authentic really sets you apart from everything else."

The Philippines has yet to win a Miss Grand International crown. Two candidates have so far finished first runner-up: Nicole Cordoves in 2016 and Samantha Bernardo in 2020/2021.