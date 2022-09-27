Handout photo

MANILA -- Edgar "ChooxTV" Dumali and former "It's Showtime" host Eric "Eruption" Tai were named brand ambassadors of Filipino esports team and lifestyle brand Minana.

The deal comes as web3 company Ampverse, the owner of Minana, vowed to invest "more than P100 million to drive and accelerate the local gaming industry."

ChooxTV, who briefly became part of Onic Philippines earlier into the year, headlines the list of talents joining Minana, and is named as one of its investors

“Excited akong mag-invest sa Minana dahil sa pagbibigay daan nito na magkaroon ng isang panibagong 'youth lifestyle brand' na magpapakita ng galing ng mga Pinoy,” ChooxTV said, as quoted in the press release.

Hypebits, Lhea Bernadino, King Jasro, and Elanorm were also named as Minana's brand ambassadors.

Minana currently houses the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang roster which transferred from top amateur squad Cerebrum Pro. Under Minana, they are the current champions of the Philippine National Esports League.

“We are incredibly proud to kick off Minana with a successful run and an official championship title under our belt. We will continue to build our success in competition, but at the same time create inspiration for the Filipino youth,” Minana team lead and Ampverse’s regional expansion manager Julius “Banoobs” Mariano said.

ChooxTV signed with Onic Philippines when the squad revamped its lineup ahead of the ML:BB Professional League - Philippines' 10th season. He departed from the team less than a month after the season started.