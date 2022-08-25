MANILA (2ND UPDATE) -- Hit Mobile Legends: Bang Bang streamer Edgar "ChooxTV" Dumali has been released from Onic Philippines roster for MPL Season 10, shortly after being announced as part of the team.

The league, however, said it will impose sanctions on the team as it "unilaterally terminated" the player's deal "arbitrarily."

"We would like to formally announce that Edgar 'ChooxTv' Dumali has officially been released from our roster this season," the team said in an announcement.

"It has been our pleasure that you have been part of our team despite the short time we have spent together. We wish you nothing but the best," it added.

They did not elaborate on their decision to abruptly release him from the squad.

MPL Philippines later issued a statement, saying the team will face sanctions, while it respects the team's decision to release ChooxTV.

The team was found to have allegedly violated section 6.1 of its rulebook on General Roster Change Rules, as teams "are not allowed to unilaterally terminate Player Service Agreement arbitrarily."

"Umaasa ang liga na hindi na mauulit ang mga pagkakataong tulad nito. Sinisiguro ng MPL Philippines Season 10 ang patas and propesyonal na operasyon para makapagbigay ng magandang programa para sa aming mga manonood," MPL said.

If termination stems from a valid reason, teams should notify the league two weeks prior, according to the rulebook.

"If the Team has proper reasons to terminate the Player Services Agreement, it shall notify the MPL official at least two weeks before the termination.," the rulebook read.

ChooxTV, known for his eccentric draft compositions and picks onstream, was part of Onic Philippines' new additions, after a complete overhaul of its roster ahead of Season 10 of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL).

ChooxTV sat out the league's first three games before being released. He also wasn't present onsite during their matches since the league's 10th season started last August 12.

The team, known for having "super rookies," is currently in a three-way tie for the first place in the league alongside Omega Esports and Blacklist International.

