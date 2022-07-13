Courtesy: Onic Philippines

MANILA (UPDATE) - Famed YouTuber Edgar "ChooxTV" Dumali and standouts from amateur team Monster Anarchy will headline the new roster for Onic Philippines ahead of Season 10 of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League.

They will reinforce an Onic PH squad seeking to take home the elusive title of the professional league, expected to start in August.

ChooxTV, who has around 6 million subscribers on the video sharing platform, will be joined by Nowee "Ryota" Macasa, the only remaining player in the lineup they carried for two seasons.

Frince "Frinceee" Ramirez, Kenneth "Netskie" Barro, Stephen "Sensui" Castillo, Jefferdson "Kekedot" Mogol, and Ralph "Rapidoot" Adrales of amateur standouts Monster Anarchy will also join the club for the next season.

Monster Anarchy last placed second in the Realme Mobile Legends Cup Season 6.

Joining the squad is former TNC standout Landher "Der" San Gabriel, who is going back to professional play after sitting out one season.



Former Cignal player Kevin "Bluffzy" Reyes and Jeffrey "Coach Jeff" Manforte will call the shots for the organization.

Onic Philippines earlier had a near wipeout of its squad, letting go of Ian "Beemo" Sergio, Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol, Mico "Micophobia" Quitlong, Allen "Baloyskie" Baloy, Mark "Markyyyyyy" Capacio, Jaylord "Hatred" Gonzales, Gerald "Dlarskie" Trinchera and head coach Denver "Yeb" Miranda.

The squad, together with Ryota, punched an appearance to the ML:BB World Championships in Singapore, where they placed second to fellow Pinoys Blacklist International in an all-Filipino showdown.

In Season 9 of MPL - Philippines, Onic PH finished 4th, after being booted off by Omega Esports in the playoffs.

RELEASE TIMELINE

Onic PH started its wave of player releases when they first announced the departure of Beemo end-May.

Almost a month later, the squad announced it was releasing Coach Yeb. The same week, they announced the release of Micophobia and Kairi from the team.

Onic PH's mother organization, Onic Esports in Indonesia, later on announced it was absorbing Kairi and Coach Yeb into their team, to prepare for the country's own MPL Season 10.

They then announced the departure of Markyyyyy first and Baloyskie next. On July 6, they announced they were letting go of mainstay Dlarskie, marking an end of an era for the squad.

On July 7, they announced Hatred's departure, and Ryota became the lone active player from that lineup.

Markyyyyy, Hatred, Baloyskie, and Dlarskie are all rumored to take their talents overseas.