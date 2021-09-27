MANILA -- Heart Evangelista and Brandon Boyd grace the cover of a local society magazine as they mark their "unexpected" art collaboration.

The actress has shared some of her artworks with Moonlight Arts Collective, which features "hand-signed, limited art from cultural icons who draw, paint, photograph, and moonlight as visual artists."

The platform is founded by Boyd, who is also a visual artist on top of being the frontman of the rock band Incubus.

Sharing her latest magazine cover on Instagram over the weekend, Evangelista said it is "such an honor" to have the opportunity to work with Boyd.

"The little girl in me who found comfort in art is so proud," she said.

Aside from the cover, Metro Society also shared a behind-the-scenes video of Evangelista and Boyd's photo shoot for the magazine in Los Angeles, California.

Evangelista, who has been painting since she was a child, is known for her artworks featuring melancholic women.

She has held exhibits both in the Philippines and abroad, with her paintings also seen on designer bags, gowns, and accessories, to name a few.

