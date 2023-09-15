Bernadette Sembrano debuts as book author

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Broadcast journalist Bernadette Sembrano-Aguinaldo has launched her first book "When Bad News Is Good News: Stories To Keep Your Hope Alive."

In an interview on ANC's "Headstart" on Friday, Sembrano said the book is about finding hope in the face of adversity.

"I think the main reason for why I wrote the book is really out of gratefulness. A lot of us have gone through a lot in our lives including myself ... but all the time whenever I would go through something so difficult, ang hugot ko would always be the experiences, the people that I met on the field. Iba 'yung faith that I witnessed so sabi ko it was just so hard to not write about it," she said.

"I think I've seen the worst case of problems of our kababayans -- distressed, frustrated, health issues, poverty issues -- and yet ang tanong ko 'Bakit nakakangiti ang Filipino?' I guess that's the question that a lot of people have about Filipinos. 'Bakit tayo nakakangiti? Bakit ang resilient natin?'

"And somehow because I've been exposed to them all the time, nung ako 'yung nagkaroon ng mga pinagdaanan din naging hugot ko at inspiration ko ang mga kababayan natin din. So this book is actually an offering to honor all the Filipinos that I've interviewed in the past 20 years of my life," said Sembrano, who is also ABS-CBN's "Lingkod Kapamilya" anchor.



In the book, Sembrano also opened up about her and husband's journey, which she also shared in her vlog.

"The message that I want to say here is dapat hindi tayo judgmental of people and we have to be more compassionate of others because we don't know what others are going through. This is not just about my journey; it's about each one of us," Sembrano said.



Meanwhile, Sembrano also launched her new single "Bubog," which explores the importance of unconditional love. It's based on the love story of composer-arranger Homer Flores and his wife Rocky.

"Para sa akin, music healed me and I know music can also heal people in their journey. So that's the lyrics that I write, that's also the melody that I write," Sembrano said.

"Bubog" is now available on various music streaming platforms, while the track's official lyric video is now available on Sembrano's official YouTube channel.