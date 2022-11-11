‘TV Patrol’ anchor Bernadette Sembrano. Instagram: @iambernadettesembrano

MANILA — “TV Patrol” anchor Bernadette Sembrano has opened up about her 2018 miscarriage as well as the condition that causes the difficulty of bearing a child.

The veteran broadcast journalist spoke up about the topic when asked about the possibility of becoming a mother, in an interview with Ogie Diaz.

“Hindi natin alam baka magka-miracle baby din so hindi ko pa rin isinasara ‘yung possiblity. Nag-attempt naman kami, pero unfortunately nagkaroon kami ng miscarriage. Kaya ko sinabing kami, kasi kami namang mag-asawa ‘yun. Meron before na magiging baby dapat pero nagka-miscarriage kami back in 2018,” she said.

Sembrano then explained the condition that has made getting or being pregnant challenging — the reason she and her husband once opted for in vitro fertilization.

“I don’t mind sharing it kasi malaking bagay din sa mga kababaihan na nanonood at saka sa mga mag-asawa. Meron akong endometriosis and meron akong myoma so meron talagang difficulty in bearing a child.

“Nag-try naman kami through in vitro kaso ‘yun nga lang, nagkaroon ng miscarriage din. ‘Yun nga si Molly. That was back in 2018,” she said, referring to the name she would have given her first child.

Recalling how she coped after the miscarriage, Sembrano said her love for Molly endured beyond death.

“Una ipinagpasalamat ko, ipinagpasalamat namin na nangyari si Molly and ‘yung palagi ko ring pananaw na kapag mahal mo ang isang tao, dapat hindi mo tinatapos sa kamatayan ‘yung pagmamahal mo. Sa naalala ko, ‘yung nangyari si Molly, all the more akong naging bukas sa buhay,” she explained.

For Sembrano, loving her child beyond the miscarriage means to live fully and meaningfully.

“Nung nawala si Molly, the way to love her and continue loving her is to embrace the life that I wished for her. So nung nangyari ‘yun, mas naging bukas ako sa pag-serve sa church, mas naging bukas ako sa passion ko. So parang siguro, iba ‘yung naging grasya sa akin.

“Mas ginamit ko siya para mas yakapin ang buhay and to allow her to live in my heart. Kung ano ‘yung ligaya na idinulot sa akin, parang gusto kong magtuluy-tuloy siya by living a good life. Siguro ganun ‘yung naging if you call it coping mechanism pero para sa akin, ganun ‘yung naging grasya,” she said.